S7HD reports 19 more COVID-19 cases

S7HD reports 19 more COVID-19 cases
The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region on Wednesday. (Source: WWNY)
By Jessica Ladd | September 30, 2020 at 3:24 PM CDT - Updated September 30 at 3:24 PM

SOUTHEN SEVEN COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region on Wednesday.

All individuals with active cases of COVID-19 are being isolated.

The newly confirmed cases by county, gender and age are as follows:

  • Alexander County: One female 30s, one male 40s
  • Johnson County: One male 30s, one female 40s, one male 40s, one male 50s, one female 60s
  • Pulaski County: One male 20s, one female 30s, one male 60s
  • Massac County: One female 50s, two males 50s, one male 60s
  • Union County: One female 10s, one male 20s, one male 30s, two females 50s

There has been 1,180 COVID-19 cases in the Southern Seven region.

To date, 822 people have recovered from the virus.

There are currently 330 active cases in the region.

Twenty-five people have died from the virus.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.