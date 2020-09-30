S7HD reports 19 more COVID-19 cases

SOUTHEN SEVEN COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region on Wednesday.
All individuals with active cases of COVID-19 are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by county, gender and age are as follows:
- Alexander County: One female 30s, one male 40s
- Johnson County: One male 30s, one female 40s, one male 40s, one male 50s, one female 60s
- Pulaski County: One male 20s, one female 30s, one male 60s
- Massac County: One female 50s, two males 50s, one male 60s
- Union County: One female 10s, one male 20s, one male 30s, two females 50s
There has been 1,180 COVID-19 cases in the Southern Seven region.
To date, 822 people have recovered from the virus.
There are currently 330 active cases in the region.
Twenty-five people have died from the virus.
