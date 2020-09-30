S7HD encourages COVID-19 testing

SOUTHEN SEVEN REGION (KFVS) - As COVID-19 continues to sweep across the region, Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) encourages all residents to get tested regardless of symptoms, especially if they have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive.
Southern Seven Health Department hosted a drive-thru, COVID-19 Mobile Testing event on September 26 at the Cairo Head Start in Alexander County, testing 61 people.
On September 27, at the Pope County State’s Attorney’s office in Golconda, 38 people were tested.
Illinois Department of Public Health and HR Support conducted the tests.
The free test was given regardless of symptoms.
No insurance or appointment was needed.
This event followed previous mobile testing in Anna, Vienna and Ullin, where a total of 283 people were tested.
In all 382 people have participated in the mobile test.
For more information about COVID-19 testing, contact S7HD at 618-634-2297.
