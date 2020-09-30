Schnuck Markets deploys Tally robot to more than half of stores

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Three years after introducing Simbe Robotics' autonomous robot Tally to select stores to enhance inventory management, Schnuck Markets, Inc. announced it is launching the technology in an additional 46 stores, including the Cape Girardeau location.
“The amount of critical data and valuable insights that Tally continues to bring us from a select number of stores is immeasurable,” said Schnucks Vice President of IT Infrastructure and Development, Dave Steck. “By expanding our partnership with Simbe and introducing Tally to more than half our stores, we will improve our in-stock position for our customers and free up our teams from tedious inventory-related tasks, allowing more focus on service. Improving our customer’s experiences has always been deeply important to us and is becoming even more critical to operations in a rapidly changing retail environment.”
Steck added that additional benefits of Tally include:
● 14x more out-of-stock detection than manual auditing and at least 20 percent reduction in out-of-stock items in stores using Tally
● Increased accuracy of real-time inventory that feeds into Schnucks' automated replenishment system, allowing for more efficient inventory management
● Streamlined ordering and replenishment, ensuring store shelves are restocked quicker to meet customer needs
● Access to real-time product location data through the Schnucks Rewards app, enabling more efficient shopping trips for customers and stocking for teammates
Schnucks first piloted Tally in July of 2017 and expanded to additional stores in 2018, with robots traversing store aisles two to three times per day and autonomously capturing inventory for approximately 35,000 products per store with each traversal.
With this latest expansion, on average, Tally will scan more than 4.2 million products per day – giving Schnucks accurate, frequent and comprehensive insights into product flow and operations.
