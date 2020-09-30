Pancake Day held for first responders, health care workers

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In march, less than a week before the 82nd Pancake Day, organizers decided to cancel the all-day breakfast fundraiser.
Once they decided to cancel the event, they immediately went to work trying to come up with an alternate solution.
“We were just brainstorming trying to find a way to be able to continue the tradition and help our community,” said Tony Smee, chairman of the 2020 Pancake Day.
It’s the longest-running pancake day in the country, and they had already bought all of their supplies.
Each year, they typically serve 4,000 to 5,000 servings of pancakes, bringing in thousands of dollars that go back into the community and charities.
“This year we decided that we could do it a little differently and serve our first responders, health care workers, firefighters and police officers in our local area and just serve them free-of-charge,” Smee said. “The Lions members and our sponsors are picking up the tab for that this year, and although normally the funds that come in go for charity, we felt like this was just a good deed for us to be able to help those people that have helped the most during the COVID crisis in our area.”
They expect to serve around 1,200 people for free.
“The food smells good and I’m ready to get back and eat it,” Justin Siemers, a master firefighter with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department said.
He said fliers were sent out weeks ago, and they’ve been looking forward to it since then.
“It tells us that our community supports us," Siemers said.
The Pancake Day will be on Wednesday, September 30 from 7 a.m. until they’re all gone. It will be at the A.C. Brase Arena Building.
They also delivered carryout pancake and sausage meals to vehicles at the south side of the Arena Building.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.