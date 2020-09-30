2 new deaths and 13 more COVID-19 positives reported in Franklin & Williamson Co.

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of 13 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths in the Franklin- Williamson County on Wednesday.
Two females, one in her 70s and one in her 60s, both from Williamson County and both are from long term care facilities in Williamson County and were previously diagnosed with COVID-19, have died from a COVID-19 related illness.
The positive individuals are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by gender, county and age are as follows:
Franklin County
- Females: One in their 20s and two in their 50s
- Males: One in their 30s, one in their 40s and one in their 70s
Williamson County
- Females: Two in their 20s, one in their 30s, one in their 40s, and one in their 50s
- Males: One in their 30s and one in their 70s
To date, there have been a total of 1,442 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 560 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19 including 51 deaths in Williamson County and four deaths in Franklin County.
Of these positive cases, 964 have recovered in Williamson County and 388 have recovered in Franklin County.
