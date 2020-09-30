McCracken Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for public assistance in stolen four wheeler case

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen four wheeler and trailer.
On September 27, deputies responded to the 1900 block of Husband’s Road to the complaint of a stolen four wheeler and trailer.
Deputies learned that a 2014 green Polaris 570 was taken from outside the residence by unknown parties.
This theft is suspected to have occurred somewhere between Thursday, September 24 and Saturday September 26.
The trailer is described as a red single axel with chrome rims and a spare tire.
If anyone has information in relation to this theft, or the location of this stolen property, please contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at 270-444-4719.
