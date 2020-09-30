McCracken Co. man arrested in stabbing investigation

MCCRACKEN COUTNY, Ky. (KFVS) - During the early morning hours of September 27, 2020, McCracken County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Lourdes Hospital Emergency Room on a complaint that a man walked into the emergency room suffering from a stab wound.
The victim had suffered a single stab wound to his left shoulder.
Deputies interviewed the victim before he was air lifted to Vanderbilt Hospital due to the severity of his injuries.
The victim stated that 44-year-old Christopher Collier of McCracken County stabbed him.
McCracken County Sheriff’s detectives continued to investigate and were able to develop evidence that corroborated the series of events that led up to the victim being stabbed.
An arrest warrant was sought for Collier and during the morning hours of September 30, 2020, Collier was located and arrested at his residence on Johnson Road.
Additional evidence related to the stabbing was located and seized during the arrest of Mr. Collier.
Christopher Collier was charged with one count of Assault 1st Degree (A Class B Felony).
