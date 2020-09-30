Man-Tra-Con Corporation awarded $1,191,187 in grant funding to support workforce development

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Delta Regional Authority (DRA) awarded Management, Training, and Consulting Corporation $1,191,187 in grant funding to administer career counseling, training, and other support services for eligible individuals residing within Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Perry, and Williamson counties.
The Delta Regional Authority, in partnership with the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) and the U.S. Department of Labor’s (DOL) Employment and Training Administration (ETA), announced a $14,587,500 investment into 13 organizations throughout the Mississippi River Delta and Alabama Black Belt.
This investment will be used to expand the impact of workforce development efforts in a second round of grant funding through the Workforce Opportunity for Rural Communities (WORC) initiative.
ETA awarded grants to projects focused on areas hard hit by economic transition and recovering more slowly.
Selected projects are innovative and sustainable strategies providing needed career, training, and support services to eligible individuals, which will assist in meeting workforce challenges and industry needs currently underserved by other resources in the Delta.
Ranging from $150,000 to $1.5 million, the grants can also help serve those receiving employment and training services from organizations in regions affected by the opioid crisis.
“The WORC Initiative encourages grantees to use innovative, regional approaches that leverage local partnerships and resources to build a strong foundation for long-term economic success in the area,” said U.S. Department of Labor Assistant Secretary John Pallasch. “We look forward to working with ARC and DRA to ensure that the training delivered through these grants better positions jobseekers to fill the unmet skill needs of local employers, so that workers and businesses can thrive in their communities.”
Additional information about the WORC initiative and DRA’s Delta Workforce Program, can be found on the DRA website.
