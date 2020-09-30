$2.2M awarded for Ky. community and technical colleges

“Throughout Kentucky, our community and technical colleges are preparing students to enter the workforce with the skills to excel. I’m proud to support these incredible institutions and to help them receive these federal funds to build on their success,” said Senator McConnell. “With focuses on agriculture technology, oral health, and other high-skill careers, these educational programs can help Kentucky workers succeed. As the only congressional leader not from New York or California, I’m constantly looking for chances like this one to help deliver investments in Middle America and our rural communities.”