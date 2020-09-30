Heartland museum celebrates International Archaeology Day & National Fossil Day

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Bollinger County Museum of Natural History in Marble Hill, Missouri will celebrate National Fossil Day and International Archaeology Day on Saturday, October 10 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Arrowhead Fred Bollinger will present a program on flint knapping at 1:00 pm.
There will be limited seating at this program.
Registration for the flint knapping demonstrations is required.
Bring your Native American relics or finds with you to the museum for Arrowhead Fred to identify.
Learn about the Missouri dinosaur discovery, see a small replica of the Missouri dinosaur, Hypsibema missouriense, and fossils similar to those found at the dinosaur dig site.
Children’s activities include a children’s fossil dig and fossil scavenger hunt.
Children may pick up a free archaeology/fossil activity kit to take home.
This architectural treasure is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Regular admission to the museum will apply.
All activities are free with your paid museum admission.
Face coverings and physical distance seating will apply to this event as well.
