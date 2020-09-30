Kentucky receives $7 million grant for behavioral health in the Appalachian region

“Natural disasters have a serious and often lasting impact on the mental health of communities, who experience large scale destruction, home loss, injuries, and often deaths. All of these things, coupled with the fear of disaster happening again, can take a toll on mental health,” said CHFS Secretary Eric Friedlander. “It is critical we have resources to adequately support our crisis response mechanisms in affected areas to assure we can mitigate the psychological impact of these often life-altering, tragic events.”