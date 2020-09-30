Kentucky mail-in option extended for some driver’s licenses

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Gov. Andy Beshear has announced an extension of a special program for mail-in renewal of certain driver’s licenses.
“With flu season upon us and the COVID-19 pandemic still a threat across the Commonwealth, it’s more important than ever to stay healthy and avoid crowds as much as possible,” Gov. Beshear said.
Under the new Official Order from Transportation Secretary Jim Gray, the mail option was extended to licenses bearing an expiration date as late as Feb. 28, 2021, with all such renewals to be processed by March 31, 2021.
The cutoff has been a Sept. 30, 2020 expiration date.
“I’m pleased that Governor Beshear’s administration has extended the mail-in option to Feb. 28, 2021, for those who are eligible to renew their driver’s license remotely,” Chief Justice of Kentucky John D. Minton Jr. said. “This will continue to reduce in-person contact during the pandemic while still offering essential driver’s license services.”
The mail-in option applies to operator licenses, permits and state-issued identification cards that expired – or will expire – or were lost or stolen during the period of March 1, 2020 to Feb. 28, 2021.
To be eligible, drivers must not require testing or retesting.
Those who qualify can apply for renewal or replacement remotely through the circuit court clerk in their county of residence.
The mail-in option does not apply to holders of REAL ID-compliant licenses and ID cards, which must be renewed in person at a KYTC Regional Driver Licensing Office.
