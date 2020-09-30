ISP Division of Forensic Service launches sexual assault kit tracking

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Forensic Services (DFS) unveiled the online sexual assault tracking system, known as CheckPoint, to allow sexual assault survivors to monitor the progress of evidence taken in their cases.
The CheckPoint system will allow survivors of sexual assault to monitor the status of their evidence throughout the entire process, from collection at the hospital, through law enforcement pick-up and submission to the forensic lab, and ultimately to the State’s Attorney’s office where final results are received.
To ensure privacy, the system will use unique case numbers and passwords to limit access to survivors and law enforcement.
“The CheckPoint system will allow survivors to have real-time information about their evidence while protecting their privacy,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “This point-by-point knowledge of the location of their evidence will help to empower survivors and foster public trust in the system. ISP DFS personnel remain committed to supporting survivors of sexual assault through transparency and accountability.”
Currently, any survivor of sexual assault who seeks a forensic medical exam at a health care facility that has implemented the CheckPoint system is able to track the progress of their evidence in the system.
