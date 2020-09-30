ISP to conduct ACE patrol in Williamson Co.

DUQUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - District 13 Commander Captain Casey Faro announced Wednesday that Illinois State Police (ISP) will conduct an Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrol in Williamson County during the month of October.
The ACE patrol will allow the ISP to target an area with a saturation patrol that will focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol and other drugs.
Across the country, an average of one alcohol-related traffic death occurs every 48 minutes.
Alcohol and drug impairment remain significant factors in over 32 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois, which is higher than the national average of 29 percent.
This project is funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation, Division of Traffic Safety. www.isp.st
