Governor Parson Declares September 30 State Employee Appreciation Day

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson signed a proclamation declaring September 30, 2020, State Employee Appreciation Day to honor state of Missouri employees.
“Our state team members work tirelessly each and every day for the people of this state. Since COVID-19, they have stepped up to continue providing critical services to Missourians and ensure business does not stop,” Governor Parson said. “We are proud of their commitment to public service and extend our appreciation to them not just today but every day of the year.”
June was State Employee Recognition Month.
This proclamation further recognizes Missouri state employees for their efforts to improve the state, especially throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
You can follow State Employee Recognition Day on social media at #WeServeMo.
