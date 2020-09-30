Gov. Pritzker to hold virtual COVID-19 briefing at 12 p.m.

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to hold a virtual briefing on Illinois' response to COVID-19 on Wednesday, September 30 at 12 p.m.
Gov. Pritzker is holding the briefing virtually because he is currently self-isolating after one of his staff members tested positive for the virus on Monday.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,362 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Tuesday, including 23 additional deaths.
Two of the new deaths reported were a Williamson County woman in her 70s and a woman in her 80s.
Currently, 291,001 Illinoisans have tested positive for COVID-19, including 8,637 deaths.
IDPH reports 5,566,276 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.