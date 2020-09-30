Gov. Pritzker to hold virtual COVID-19 briefing at 12 p.m.

Gov. Pritzker will be holding his COVID-19 briefing virtually on Wednesday, which could be similar to briefings he held in May. (Source: Gov. JB Pritzker/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller | September 30, 2020 at 10:46 AM CDT - Updated September 30 at 10:46 AM

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to hold a virtual briefing on Illinois' response to COVID-19 on Wednesday, September 30 at 12 p.m.

Gov. Pritzker is holding the briefing virtually because he is currently self-isolating after one of his staff members tested positive for the virus on Monday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,362 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Tuesday, including 23 additional deaths.

Two of the new deaths reported were a Williamson County woman in her 70s and a woman in her 80s.

Currently, 291,001 Illinoisans have tested positive for COVID-19, including 8,637 deaths.

IDPH reports 5,566,276 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.

