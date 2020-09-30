Gov. Parson to hold virtual COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to hold a virtual briefing from the Governor’s Mansion at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30.
The briefing will be about Missouri’s response to COVID-19 and other state events.
Gov. Parson is holding the briefing virtually because he is currently self-isolating after he tested positive for the virus a week ago. First Lady Teresa Parson also tested positive and is self isolating at their home in Boliver.
On Wednesday morning, Parson posted a Facebook video to give an update on how he was feeling. The governor said he remains asymptomatic and the first lady is doing fine.
Next week, Parson will resume briefings at the State Capitol.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services' new COVID-19 dashboard, in the past seven days there have been 9,647 new virus cases in the state and 45 additional deaths.
The seven day positivity rate for Missouri is 13.6 percent.
Currently, 126,113 have tested positive for COVID-19 in Missouri, including 2,118 deaths.
