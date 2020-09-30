Fredericktown man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possessing child pornography

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The United States Attorney’s Office announced that Justin Paul Pierce, age 43, of Fredericktown, Missouri, was sentenced to serve 10 years in federal prison on child pornography charges.
He appeared before a judge for his sentencing hearing after pleading guilty to one count of possessing child pornography last June.
According to court documents, agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) executed a search warrant at Pierce’s home in Fredericktown in March of 2019 after receiving a cyber tip from a social networking site.
During the search of Pierce’s home, FBI agents discovered numerous images and videos of child pornography on his mobile phone and laptop computer.
Pierce later admitted that he regularly accessed pornographic blogs on the internet where he obtained the material.
After serving his 10-year sentence in federal prison, Pierce will be placed on supervised release for 20 years.
Pierce will also be required to register as a sex offender.
This case was investigated by the FBI and the SEMO Cyber Crimes Task Force.
