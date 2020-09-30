First Alert: Warmest day of the week

(KFVS) - Wednesday is starting off on the chilly side with wake-up temps in the 40s and low 50s, but plenty of sunshine later will change this.
Today will be the warmest day of the week with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Southernly winds will increase during the afternoon hours, as a cold front pushes closer to the Heartland. Wind gusts will be between 20 to 25 mph.
After the cold front moves out of the region overnight into Thursday, temperatures will again be below average.
Afternoon highs will be in the 60s the rest of the week and into the weekend, with morning temps in the 40s.
The next chance for rain is Saturday night into Sunday.
