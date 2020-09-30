Dorena-Hickman Ferry temporarily excludes large trucks due to low water

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Due to low water on the Mississippi River, the Dorena-Hickman Ferry will temporarily be unable to transport large trucks.
The ferry will remain in service to haul passenger vehicles and smaller trucks.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the Cairo Gauge was at 13.93 at noon on Wednesday, September 30. It is expected to stay at or below that level through mid-October unless there is substantial rainfall.
They said a contractor has been rebuilding the ramp at the Kentucky Landing. However, the ramp has not yet been extended to a point where it can be used when the river level is extremely low.
KYTC personnel have hauled millings to fill in at the bottom of the ramp to allow the ferry to keep operating. However, the millings are not capable of supporting the weight of large trucks.
The ferry is asking anyone who plans to cross with a semi truck or commercial box truck to first contact the ferryboat about operating conditions until further notice.
The ferry is able to continue hauling passenger vehicles and pickup trucks without disruption.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Ky. with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Mo.
It operates with regular river crossings during daylight hours. Round trip passage for passenger vehicles is $14 with additional tolls for trucks, motor homes and vehicles pulling trailers. There are discounts for vehicles making return crossings.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.