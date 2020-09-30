Cooler weather across the area tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. A cold front is moving through the area this evening. Ahead of this front we saw sunny skies and warm temperatures along with gusty southwesterly winds. As the front moves through our winds will switch to the northwest and drier cooler air will move into the Heartland. Lows by morning will dip into the upper 40s across most of the area.