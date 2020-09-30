Cooler weather across the area tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. A cold front is moving through the area this evening. Ahead of this front we saw sunny skies and warm temperatures along with gusty southwesterly winds. As the front moves through our winds will switch to the northwest and drier cooler air will move into the Heartland. Lows by morning will dip into the upper 40s across most of the area.
Thursday will start off mostly sunny but clouds will develop during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be cooler than we saw today with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
We will see a big cool down as we head into the weekend. Lows will dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s on Friday and Saturday morning. A front will bring a chance of rain to the Heartland late Saturday into early Sunday.
