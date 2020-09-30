A Cool Start To The Last Day of September

Clear skies this morning with another cool start of seeing temperatures in the 40s and low 50s. Luckily, it will be sunny today, and the warmest day of the week! High temperatures will push into the upper 70s and low 80s. Southerly winds will increase during the afternoon as a cold front nears us. We could see wind gusts between 20-25 mph. This front may bring a few clouds, but rain is not likely.