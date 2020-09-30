A Cool Start To The Last Day of September

Clear skies this morning with another cool start of seeing temperatures in the 40s and low 50s. Luckily, it will be sunny today, and the warmest day of the week! High temperatures will push into the upper 70s and low 80s. Southerly winds will increase during the afternoon as a cold front nears us. We could see wind gusts between 20-25 mph. This front may bring a few clouds, but rain is not likely.
The 60s will be around through the rest of this week and the weekend with chilly morning temps in the 40s. Another system will bring the Heartland showers Saturday night into Sunday. Next week we could see slightly warmer temps, but still below average for this time of year.
-Lisa
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.