Construction of Peck Education Trail begins October 1, expect temporary closures

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The construction of the Peck Education Trail at Bob Noble Park will begin Thursday, October 1.
In September, the Paducah Board of Commissioners approved a contract with Youngblood Excavating & Contracting for the project which will extend the existing nature trail behind the Noble Park Amphitheatre next to Shelter 17, cross a drainage area with a boardwalk, and stretch toward the park entrance off Cairo Road.
The trail addition is in the wooded area next to the existing nature trail and the Cairo Road entrance to Noble Park. During the 90-day construction period, there will be intermittent closures of the Cairo Road entrance to Noble Park and the roadway and limited accessibility to the Amphitheatre and Shelter 17.
The Peck Education Trail will be more than a half mile in length and will designate trees, fauna, and nature areas to give the community information about local ecology and habitats.
Parking areas will be added off Noble Park Trace, the road that enters the park from Cairo Road.
Additionally, the Children’s Memorial Garden honoring the children killed in the 1995 Oklahoma City Federal Building bombing will be relocated to the Peck Education Trail along with 19 new dogwoods.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.