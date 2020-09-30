City-wide cleanup to be held in Malden, Mo.

The City of Malden will host a city-wide cleanup event in October. (Source: City of Malden)
By Jessica Ladd | September 30, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT - Updated September 30 at 4:09 PM

MALDEN, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Malden will host a city-wide cleanup event in October.

The cleanup event is only for Malden residents and will take place October 5-7.

It is curbside pickup only.

All items must be on the curb at 8 a.m. on your scheduled trash day.

The city is asking residents to separate items into like groups.

Acceptable items:

  • Appliances
  • Furniture
  • Mattresses
  • Toys
  • Exercise equipment
  • Water heaters
  • Toilets
  • Lawn mowers
  • Batteries
  • Brush
  • Lumber, up to four feet
  • Electronics
  • Tires. Must first purchase tire tags at City Hall prior to pickup. Tire tags for tires 18 inches and smaller will be $5 a piece. Tags for tires 19-22 inches are $7 a piece.

Unacceptable items:

  • Construction materials
  • Paint
  • Chemicals
  • Automotive parts
  • Lumber, over four feet
  • Concrete blocks
  • Gas tanks
  • Propane tanks
  • No household garbage

