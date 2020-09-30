City-wide cleanup to be held in Malden, Mo.

MALDEN, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Malden will host a city-wide cleanup event in October.
The cleanup event is only for Malden residents and will take place October 5-7.
It is curbside pickup only.
All items must be on the curb at 8 a.m. on your scheduled trash day.
The city is asking residents to separate items into like groups.
Acceptable items:
- Appliances
- Furniture
- Mattresses
- Toys
- Exercise equipment
- Water heaters
- Toilets
- Lawn mowers
- Batteries
- Brush
- Lumber, up to four feet
- Electronics
- Tires. Must first purchase tire tags at City Hall prior to pickup. Tire tags for tires 18 inches and smaller will be $5 a piece. Tags for tires 19-22 inches are $7 a piece.
Unacceptable items:
- Construction materials
- Paint
- Chemicals
- Automotive parts
- Lumber, over four feet
- Concrete blocks
- Gas tanks
- Propane tanks
- No household garbage
