Cardinals announce Wild Card Series roster
The Cardinals' Wild Card Series roster includes 17 players with postseason experience and seven rookies. (Source: WFIE)
By Amber Ruch | September 30, 2020 at 1:49 PM CDT - Updated September 30 at 1:52 PM

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cardinals announced its 28-man active roster for the best-of-three Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres.

The roster includes:

Pitchers (13)

  • 92 – Génesis Cabrera, LHP
  • 22- Jack Flaherty, RHP
  • 65 – Giovanny Gallegos, RHP
  • 36 – Austin Gomber, LHP
  • 56 – Ryan Helsley, RHP
  • 33 – Kwang Hyun Kim, LHP
  • 21 – Andrew Miller, LHP
  • 59 – Johan Oviedo, RHP
  • 62 – Daniel Ponce de Leon, RHP
  • 29 – Alex Reyes, RHP
  • 50 – Adam Wainwright, RHP
  • 30 – Tyler Webb, LHP
  • 38 – Kodi Whitley, RHP

Catchers (3)

  • 7 – Andrew Knizner
  • 4 – Yadier Molina
  • 32 – Matt Wieters

Infielders (7)

  • 13 - Matt Carpenter
  • 12 – Paul DeJong
  • 19 – Tommy Edman
  • 46 – Paul Goldschmidt
  • 15 – Brad Miller
  • 47 – Rangel Ravelo
  • 16 – Kolten Wong

Outfielders (5)

  • 48 – Harrison Bader
  • 3 – Dylan Carlson
  • 0 – Austin Dean
  • 25 – Dexter Fowler
  • 41 – Tyler O’Neill

