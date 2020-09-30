Carbondale names Interim Chief of Police

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale has named an Interim Chief of Police to replace Chief of Police Jeff Grubbs.
City Manager Gary Williams announced Deputy Chief Stan Reno will fill the roll of Chief of Police while the City of Carbondale searches for a permanent Chief.
A national search for the head of the Carbondale Police Department is expected to begin after January 1.
City leaders said details on the search process will be released in the coming weeks.
Grubbs' last day as Police Chief is Wednesday, September 30. He announced his retirement on Monday, August 31.
Interim Chief Reno, a Carbondale native, has been a member of the Carbondale Police Department for more than 23 years and has served as Deputy Chief since 2013. He has also served as patrol officer, detective, narcotics agent, special response team commander, and supervisor of the Street Crimes Unit.
