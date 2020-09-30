Bike designed specifically for a Heartland boy with epilepsy was stolen

MURPHYSBORO, Il. (KFVS) - A Heartland man said thousands of dollars' worth of items were stolen from his shed early in the morning on Wednesday and the thieves stole the one thing his son loved the most.
“He’s bike is his best friend," said Marcus McCoy, father.
For some it might just look like a bike, but for Marcus McCoy’s ten-year-old son, Maddox, it’s his everything.
“He can’t get up in the morning and can’t get on his bike. He can’t go for a ride down the alley and he can’t go for a ride you know down the sidewalk," he said.
On Wednesday, McCoy had to tell Maddox his bike was stolen earlier that morning.
“I got up to automatically try to figure out where his bike is at and who took it," he said.
But McCoy said buying a new bike is not the easiest thing to do.
“It’s built for his health issues. He has epilepsy and a severe brain injury so he can’t hold himself. So, the bike was made primarily to balance him to where he wont fall over," he said.
He said Maddox is used to his bike.
“With his mental complexity a new bike isn’t going to fix it," he said.
McCoy said the stress of not being able to ride is causing his son to have seizures.
“You know every seizure he has causes a little bit of damage to his brain," he said.
So now, McCoy is asking, for the health of his son, to have the bike returned.
“At this point in time my son’s not going to be happy with a new bike, my son wants his bike. I will say that if the person who took the bike will bring it to me, I will pay them for it. My son’s happiness is the reason why I’m still going today.”
McCoy said he contacted the Murphysboro Police Department and they are looking for all his belongings.
