Arts Council of Southeast Mo. director on upcoming shows, virtual craft fair

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The director of the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri discussed some upcoming shows and the virtual craft fair.
Director Kelly Downes said a show with KFVS Meteorologist Brian Alworth starts October 1. You can RSVP to attend.
“We have Brian Alworth: Thirty years in Photography, and he has been all over the country, everybody knows him, he is our local weatherman and so he has a photography show that’s going to be really incredible,” she said. “And we have two shows in our micro galleries. So, we have Race Dean and Craig Hardesty and they will be doing both real expressions in serialism. And then I have a show, which is Monuments, Footprints and What Remains of the Forty Acres, and we always have our wonderful visual co-op artist.”
While the annual craft fair was canceled due to COVID-19, the council decided to hold it virtually.
“So our craft fair this year, due to COVID, we have decided to take it virtually,” Downes said. “So we are going to be using a website called BoothCentral and it’s really exciting. Everybody can live chat, you can still do all the functional things as far as interacting with our customer base and all we would need to know is if you have been a vendor.”
For more vendor information on the craft fair, you can call the Arts Council at 573-334-9233 or email them at ArtsCouncilCraftFair@gmail.com.
Downes also said the council is looking into bringing back First Fridays at the Arts Council.
“...experimenting with bringing first Friday back, so if any of their members wanted to participate in the show October first, they will be open for limited hours from 5-8. So, they do have to call the Arts Council to be included on their guest list,” she said. “Guests of the artist and members only for first Friday. As long as people RSVP and express that they want to see the show, they are welcome. The show will run through the month of October, so it is open during normal business hours for that.”
