Annual arts and crafts fair held at JALC canceled for 2020

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - The 45th Annual Autumnfest Arts and Crafts Show at John A. Logan College (JALC) has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
The popular 2-day event was scheduled to take place at the college’s Carterville campus on November 14 and 15.
JALC President Ron Houses state the decision was based on guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health Department and the CDC.
“Unfortunately, as was the case with Hunting and Fishing Days, there are just too many concerns about having a large multi-day event on campus.”
The annual arts and crafts fair has been considered a kickoff to the holiday shopping season in southern Illinois.
More than 120 vendors participate in selling holiday-themed items and food.
The 2021 Autumnfest Arts and Crafts Show has been tentatively scheduled for November 13 and 14.
