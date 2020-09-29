What you need to know Sept. 29

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, September 29.
The Heartland is in store for a crisp fall day.
Wake-up temps are on the chilly side. Temperatures are ranging in the 40s and low 50s.
This afternoon will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
There is a small chance for a few sprinkles where there is thicker cloud cover.
Wednesday we will warm back up to our average highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Another cold front will push into the Heartland on Wednesday night, which will keep highs in the 60s for the rest of the week and into the weekend.
There is a small chance for an isolated shower when the cold front moves into the region.
Chances of rain return over the weekend.
- One of two inmates who escaped from the Shannon County, Missouri Jail is back behind bars this morning.
- Investigators say a person of interest is in custody in connection with a deadly shooting in New Madrid County, Missouri.
- A Chicago mother is being held without bail on a first-degree murder charge after police say she repeatedly stabbed her 5-year-old daughter in the neck, killing her.
- The CDC is recommending fewer Thanksgiving get-togethers this year due to the pandemic.
- The office of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Monday night that the recording from the grand jury proceedings will be released Wednesday.
- Wildfires in northern California’s wine country has forced nearly 70,000 people from their homes. At least three people have been killed.
- The annual Cotton Carnival in Sikeston will go on as planned.
- Dozens of motorcycles, Jeeps and other vehicles participated in the Freedom Ride for 45 in Cape Girardeau County.
- At least 250 motorcyclists participated in a poker run to benefit disabled American veterans.
- The Southern Illinois Boat and Fishing Show in 2021 is canceled.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.