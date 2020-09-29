Wednesday will be the warmest day this week

More sunshine expected south and east this afternoon, with more clouds expected north. Southern Illinois will likely see the most cloud coverage this afternoon and evening. A stray sprinkle possible, but most areas will remain dry. Highs this afternoon will range from the lower to mid 60s north to the lower 70s south. Tonight we will slowly clear out and wake up to mostly sunny skies on Wednesday. Lows tonight will be mainly in the 40s. Highs on Wednesday will top out in the 70s! It will by far be the warmest day of the week with lots of sunshine expected too. We are still watching for a chilly weekend with some showers possible too.