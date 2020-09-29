Superhero 5K virtual edition exceeds expectations

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The 10th Annual For Kids' Sake Superhero 5K: Virtual Edition kicked off last Saturday, September 26 with a Facebook Live presentation from the starting line and a message from Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry.
Race Director Ryan Edwards commented, “There has been so much uncertainty this year, and we really weren’t sure how a virtual race would go. However, people from 18 different states and 5 different countries joined together and exceeded all of our expectations. These combined efforts are bringing us close to the $50,000 goal that we set before COVID-19.”
Hundreds of supporters all over the galaxy will continue to run and walk the Superhero 5K through this Sunday, October 4.
A local route that starts and ends at the LIFE Community Center (2500 W. Sunset Dr, Carbondale, IL) is clearly marked with signs.
This route offers local participants an option that is the exact 5K distance.
A superhero-themed photo op is also available in front of the LIFE Community Center.
Registration to run or walk the Superhero 5K remains open through October 4.
All registrants will receive a t-shirt, and prices remain at $20 for adults and $15 for kids.
All proceeds benefit orphans and students in Bangladesh.
The Superhero 5K is just $5,300 away from the $50,000 fundraising goal.
To register, donate, or for more information, visit https://www.forkidssake.net/superhero-5k
