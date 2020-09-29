SIU to celebrate Saluki Family Appreciation Week

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Saluki Family Weekend is becoming Saluki Family Appreciation Week at Southern Illinois University Carbondale this year.
The weeklong celebration of SIU students and their families begins Monday, October 5.
Even though some events are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers have still found a way to bring Salukis and their families together for a good time.
There is the Virtual Escape Room game from 7 to 9 p.m. on October 8, where participants work to solve puzzles as a team during the “The Exit Files” escape room challenge.
Students and their families can team up or, if you join alone or with a small group, organizers will place you on a team.
The game is open to the first 600 people to register. You just need a computer with a current browser - Chrome is recommended – to play.
Organizers will use Zoom to offer video or audience team conferencing; participants will get the Zoom meeting link as your game starts.
The Saluki Family Virtual 5K is October 10 and results can be submitted anytime that day -- from 5 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to 10 participants who are selected by random drawing.
Register in advance on the Family Weekend website any time before the race.
On October 9, wear Saluki maroon regardless of where you are, click a picture, and post it on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter and tag @SIUGetInvolved.
While a full Saluki football schedule will not happen this fall, a family weekend of football including a virtual tailgate is set for October 10. The kick-off is 2 p.m. via YouTube for a historic SIU football game from Homecoming 2002 as the Salukis battle Western Illinois.
This year SIU is selecting two Families of the Week: one will be a legacy family, where one of more parent or guardian is an SIU Carbondale alumni.
Each family will receive prizes including Saluki swag, an exclusive visit with a campus administrator and a two-night stay at the Hampton Inn of Carbondale that is redeemable through April 30, 2021.
The university and New Student Programs will also recognize the two families.
Students can enjoy a variety of special activities on campus throughout the week as well.
They can stop by Faner Plaza and fill out a postcard to send home to their families and record a message for the Saluki Family Appreciation Week video anytime between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on October 5 or October 6.
The Office of Student Engagement will release the Saluki Message Home video on its Facebook page (@SIUGetInvolved) and post the message on the website at 3 p.m. on October 9.
Students can also pick their own design and have it screen-printed onto a mask for free at Faner Plaza from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 8.
Find the complete Saluki Family Appreciation Week schedule and additional details online at familyweekend.siu.edu.
