Shawnee CC begins food bank to feed hungry students

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) -Shawnee Community College is finding out what a lot of universities are. Many College students are going hungry throughout their days.
“We found out that we had a lot of staff and faculty that were storing food in their filing cabinets and other places and the students were coming to them to get food.”
Gene Honn from Shawnee Community college started helping a year ago working on a plan to address food insecurity.
“We really needed something that was a more long-term answer to that”
Honn said the Coronavirus simply compounded the problem.
“Since COVID there’s been a lot of students that have had food insecurity because they lost their job or their hours got cut back. When they are trying to pay tuition and travel expenses, and maintain their living expenses. Something gets cut and unfortunately many times its food.”
Lisa Price, Vice President for student success and her team jumped on to help feed their students.
“Its really been a collaborative effort one for the things is that faculty and staff have given donations, monthly donations through their paychecks,” she said.
Local grocery stores are providing students with fresh fruits and vegetables.
“Students can get something from the cupboard weekly or get a whole bag of the things that we have.”
Honn wants people to get involved to help out the students in their communities
“Help support the efforts that we started and be able to maintain this coverage for students not only now but into the future,” said Honn.
If you want to donate to the Cupboard, you can find that on the universities website.
