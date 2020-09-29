818 recovered COVID-19 cases in Southern Seven region

SOUTHERN SEVEN REGION, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
All individuals with active cases of COVID-19 are being isolated. The newly confirmed cases by county, gender and age are as follows:
- Alexander County: One female 60s
- Johnson County: One female 30s, one male 50s, one male 70s
- Massac County: One female 40s
- Union County: One female 10, one male 20s, one male 30s, one female 50s, one male 50s, two males 60s
The department also reported ten more recovered cases.
To date, 818 individuals from the Southern Seven region have recovered since the start of the pandemic.
Currently, S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 1,161 cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.
There are currently 315 active cases in the region.
Southern Seven also reported 25 deaths.
