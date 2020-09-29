Police warn teens participating in “You got cones!” game

Police said teens are taking traffic cones in Caruthersville for a game called "You got coned!" (Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller | September 29, 2020 at 9:14 AM CDT - Updated September 29 at 9:18 AM

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Stop taking the cones! That is the message from the Caruthersville Police Department to teens in the community.

Police said teens are taking traffic cones throughout the city and then putting them in the back of someone’s vehicle.

It’s part of an on going game or prank called, “You got cones!”

Police are warning teens that if someone gets caught removing the cones, that belong to the City of Caruthersville, they will be charged with theft.

Anyone who has recently removed traffic cones from the city streets is asked to return them.

