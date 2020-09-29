Parson Family Fall Festival postponed

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - On Tuesday Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson announced that the the third annual Parson Family Fall Festival previously scheduled for Saturday, October 3, 2020, will be postponed.
The First Lady is doing very well and no longer experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, but out of an abundance of caution, she will remain at the Parson residence in Bolivar for the remainder of the week.
“We are extremely thankful that the First Lady is feeling healthy and no longer experiencing symptoms,” Governor Parson said. “However, we feel that postponing the Fall Festival is the best decision at this time. I fully support Teresa in taking extra precautions, and we look forward to seeing everyone at the People’s House very soon.”
The Governor and First Lady are tentatively planning to combine the Fall Festival with their Halloween event at the Governor’s Mansion on Saturday, October 31.
Additional information will be provided as details are confirmed.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.