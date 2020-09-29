Paducah police arrest man, juvenile on counterfeit money charges

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - One man was arrested and a juvenile was charged after they were caught with counterfeit money Monday afternoon.
An employee of a business in the 5100 block of Hinkleville Road called police at 2:30 p.m. after two men attempted to pay for merchandise with a $20 bill.
The clerk said the bill was suspicious and he used a money marking pen, which identified the bill as counterfeit.
The clerk refused to accept the $20 bill, and the two men took the bill and left the store.
The employee provided a description of the men’s vehicle, and Paducah police stopped the car at Olivet Church and Harris roads.
A backseat passenger, a 17-year-old juvenile from McCracken County, had in his possession several counterfeit $100, $50, $20 and $5 bills, many of which were printed on one side only.
He was cited on a charge of first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and released to his father.
Walker, the driver, matched the clerk’s description of the man who tried to pass the counterfeit $20 bill.
He was arrested a charge of first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.
The investigation is continuing and additional charges are possible.
