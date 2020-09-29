1,362 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,362 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Tuesday, September 29, including 23 additional deaths.
Of the newly reported deaths, the following were in Williamson County: a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 80s.
IDPH reported a total of 291,001 cases, including 8,637 deaths.
As of Monday night, 1,535 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 363 patients were in the ICU and 151 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Currently, a total of 5,566,276 tests for COVID-19 have been performed in the state.
