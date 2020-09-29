Multi-vehicle crash blocking westbound lane of I-24 at 60mm in Trigg Co.

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A multi-vehicle crash is blocking the westbound lane of Interstate 24 in an extended work zone between the 65 and 52 mile marker in Trigg County.
Initial reports indicate five SEMI trucks have been involved in a chain reaction crash near the 60 mile marker in Trigg County.
At this time we have only one reported injury, the driver of a pickup that was mixed in with the SEMI trucks.
His injuries are considered to be non-life threatening.
Based on an evaluation of the crash site, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is extending the estimated duration of the blockage.
The work zone from the 52 to 65mm has one-lane traffic in each direction with a centerline barrier wall.
One of the five SEMI trucks involved in the crash is partially on top of the barrier wall.
They are also reporting that a SEMI in the line of traffic between Exit 65 and the crash site is disabled.
It cannot get off the roadway, so that truck will have to be removed after the crash site at the 60mm is cleared.
Estimated duration has extended to around midnight.
A detour has been established from I-24/U.S. 68 Cadiz Exit 65 Interchange via U.S. 68 West to KY 139 North to return to I-24 westbound at the Cadiz-Princeton Exit 56 Interchange.
However, motorists are urged to consider taking U.S. 68 West through Land Between The Lakes and Marshall County to I-69 North at Draffenville to return to I-24 West at Exit 25.
This alternate route will allow motorists to avoid the potential for delays along the main detour route.
At this time eastbound traffic on I-24 is moving past the crash site at a reduced speed.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.