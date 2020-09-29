Much warmer across the Heartland tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. Clouds will begin to dissipate after sunset leading to mostly clear skies late tonight. Temperatures are running a few degrees below average for this time of the year. Readings will fall to around 50 degrees by midnight. Lows by morning will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.
Wednesday will be much warmer across the Heartland and a front moves our way. We will see mostly sunny skies and gusty southwesterly winds. Winds at times will gust up to 25MPH with highs reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s.
We will see another cool down by the end of the week. Friday and Saturday morning will start off with lows well down in the 40s.
