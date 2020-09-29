8 more COVID-19 cases in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department was notified of eight more Jackson County residents confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.
The individuals are as follows:
- Female – one in her twenties, one in her fifties and one in her sixties
- Male – two in their twenties, two in their thirties and one in his fifties
They are being placed in isolation.
Thirty-three active cases are currently being managed.
To date, there have been 1,277 confirmed cases in the county, including 24 related deaths.
Ten more individuals were released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 1,220 individuals.
