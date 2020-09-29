Mississippi River Tales Murals get improvements

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The mural flood wall is one of the attractions drawing visitors to downtown Cape Girardeau. Now, local businesses are coming together to clean it up.
“The mural has kind of been deteriorating over the last 10 to 12 years,” Randy Barnhouse said.
Living downtown, Randy Barnhouse and his wife see the Mississippi Tales Mural on the Cape Floodwall every day. Soon, they’ll see brighter, cleaner images--thanks to a clean up project sponsored by Old Town Cape.
“It’s been a process to get going and we’re very thankful to get this done right now, especially with the holiday season right around the corner,” Shawn Gunn said.
Shawn Gunn owns Premier House Wash. He said it should take him about three days to power wash the 24 murals.
“I’ve just been trying to do my best so it looks great for everyone in here,” Gunn said.
Gunn’s not alone on this huge project. On the other end of the wall, Lance Cotner is working to install LED lights on each of the murals so they will light up at night.
“Each one of them will go over the center of the murals starting here north of Broadway and ending at the offset of the wall on Independence,” Cotner said.
Randy and Debbie Barnhouse said they’re excited to see the end result.
“I like the idea of the lighting at night. I think that could play into helping the safety and I think it will make people feel more secure walking water street at nighttime,” Debbie Barnhouse said.
“There’s a lot of people who come through down here and look at all this and I just think it’s a wonderful thing for the community to start getting downtown itself cleaned up,” Gunn said.
Cotner said the lights should be finished in about two weeks.
The murals should stay looking fresh for at least five or six years according to Shawn Gunn.
