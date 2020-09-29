Marion, Ill. VA hosting drive-thru flu shot clinic for veterans

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Marion VA Health Care System is hosting a drive-thru flu shot clinic for veterans.
Drive-thru flu shots will be available Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Marion VA campus starting on Wednesday, September 30.
Dates and times for the community-based outpatient clinics are listed below.
- Marion Heartland Clinic - Oct. 1, 8, 15 and 22 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Harrisburg Clinic - Thursdays (Oct. 1-5) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Mt. Vernon Clinic - Oct. 8, Oct. 22, Nov. 5 and Nov. 19 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Mayfield Clinic - Oct. 1, Oct. 15 and Nov. 19 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Carbondale Clinic - Thursdays (Sept. 17-Oct. 29) from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Paducah Clinic - Oct. 15, 22 and 29 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.