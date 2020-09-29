Malden, Mo. man facing gun charges

MALDEN, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is facing gun charges after an argument in Malden on Sunday night.
Marley Colburn, 40, was arrested on a felony warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon. He was taken to the Dunklin County Detention Center on a $20,000 cash-only bond.
According to court documents, a man asked Colburn and his wife to come to his home on Felix Drive around 11:50 p.m. on Sunday, September 27 to talk out a dispute they were having. Three other people were also at the home.
The man told officers the discussion turned into an argument, and that while his back was to Colburn he heard what he thought was a gun cock.
Witnesses told officers they saw Colburn pull out a small, black handgun, possibly a .25 semi-automatic, and that he was waving and pointing it at everyone.
Court documents state Colburn and his wife then left the home.
