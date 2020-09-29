KSP conducting death investigation in Caldwell Co.

CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police Post 2, Madisonville, were requested by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department on September 29, 2020, to conduct a death investigation.
When KSP Detectives arrived at the scene, they discovered Princeton Police Officers attempted to make contact with 35-year-old Matthew Edward Stevenson at a residence on Bell Street, in reference to multiple warrants issued for his arrest.
While at the residence, officers observed Stevenson crossing a farm field on foot.
Officers with the Princeton Police Department and Deputies with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department established a perimeter.
Shortly after, Stevenson was located in an abandoned house trailer on a farm off Grooms Lane.
During negotiations, officers heard a single gunshot.
Through further investigation, they discovered Stevenson had suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and officers began lifesaving measures.
Stevenson ultimately succumbed to his injury, and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Caldwell County Coroner’s Office.
The investigation is ongoing by Detective Billy Over.
