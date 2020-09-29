Judge sentences Qulin, Mo. man to 120 months in prison for drug charges and possession of a firearm

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - United States Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh sentenced Jestin Smith to 120 months in prison for Possession of Marijuana with the intent to Distribute, Possession of Methamphetamine with the Intent to Distribute and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence.
The 38-year-old is a resident of Qulin, Missouri.
On August 20, 2019, law enforcement officers served a state search warrant at the residence of Jestin L. Smith, located in Qulin.
Smith was in the residence at the time of the search.
Officers seized several items of property from the home, including methamphetamine, marijuana and firearms.
While at the home, Smith admitted that the items that were in the home were his.
The Palmetto State Armory pistol had been stolen from Rhino Gunworx in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
A store employee stole the firearm and sold it to Smith.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated this case. Assistant United States Attorney Keith Sorrell prosecuted the case.
