2020 Harvest Night in Farmington, Mo. canceled

FARMINGTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The 2020 Harvest Night event has been canceled.
According to organizers, they decided to cancel after careful consideration, and in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
It was originally scheduled for October 30.
According to Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce, the event typically brings between 1,500-2,000 people. The chamber said that with crowds of that size, it was not possible to properly practice social distancing as recommended by health experts.
They offered some alternatives to celebrate Halloween:
- Decorate your house in a big way, celebrate Halloween with pumpkins, lights and other spooky things
- Host a Zoom dance party. Dress up in your costume and dance
- Boo your neighbor. Spread some anonymous Halloween cheer with this random act of kindness
- Halloween Hunt. Follow the clues for a treasure hunt, don’t forget the prizes
- Stay in your bubble. Plan a spooky party with those in your bubble, immediate family and close friends
