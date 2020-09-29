Gov. Pritzker to self-isolate after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO, Mo. (KFVS) - A member of Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s staff has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Gov. Pritzker’s office, the staff member tested positive for the virus on Monday, September 28, after experiencing symptoms.
The staffer previously tested negative on Wednesday before attending events in Chicago.
The same staffer also attended events in Marion on Thursday and on Sunday in Marseilles.
The governor’s office said Pritzker and the staffer wore masks during the entirety of their interactions.
Pritzker was also in Carbondale on Thursday.
Both events were held outdoors and each speaker, including Pritzker and his staff wore masks.
Event organizers at each location have been notified.
Contract tracing is underway.
The governor’s office said Pritzker and all other close contacts will be self-isolating for 14 days.
While self-isolating, Pritzker will continue to hold regular COVID-19 press briefings.
Staff members currently reporting to the governor’s office are being tested before returning to their duties. Currently, all tests conducted Monday have comeback negative for COVID-19.
Employees in the governor’s office are tested weekly for the virus, in addition to conducting daily temperature checks, wearing face coverings and practicing social distancing and good hygiene.
The Governor’s Office underwent a deep cleaning Monday night in addition to its weekly deep cleanings.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.