Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 17 new cases, 1 additional death

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department is reporting 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, September 29.
One additional death reported on Tuesday was a woman in her 70s from Williamson County who was previously diagnosed with COVID-19.
The newly reported positive cases are being isolated. They include:
Franklin County
- Females - one in their 40s and one in their 50s
- Males - one in their 20s and one in their 40s
Williamson County
- Females - one toddler, two children 10 and under, one in their 20s and two in their 30s
- Male - one child under 10, two in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s and one in their 70s
The health department reported a total of 1,435 cases of COVID-19 in Williamson County, including 49 deaths and 751 recoveries. In Franklin County, there is a total of 554 cases of COVID-19, including four deaths and 306 recoveries.
